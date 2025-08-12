NFL Retro Bowl ’26 is launching exclusively on Apple Arcade and debuting a new mode, NFL Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard.

This allows players to represent and compete as their favorite teams in weekly matchups that align with the league’s schedule. Also joining the gaming service are Jeopardy! Daily, featuring exclusive clues and questions crafted by the hit show’s writers, and My Talking Tom Friends+, the virtual pet game.

All will be available on September 4. Go here for details on all the games.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

