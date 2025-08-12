Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple may not be merging macOS and iPadOS, but the two version 26 operating systems share a lot of similarities. Still, the quest to actually port the Mac operating system to the iPad continues.

° From AppleInsider: New Siri will bring voice control to just about all apps — but maybe not banking.

° From Macworld: Enough talk, Apple. It’s time to deliver all that “amazing” stuff already.

° From MacRumors: AOL will officially discontinue its dial-up internet service on September 30, pulling the plug on an era that defined early internet access for millions of Americans.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel explores three major Apple-related stories: the company’s F1 movie crossing the $500M global box office mark, the debut of Apple’s “In the Loop” section designed to centralize short-form updates and control its public messaging, and an in-depth comparison of Tim Cook’s leadership style with Steve Jobs’ legacy.

