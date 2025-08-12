Epic Games says Fortnite will return to iOS in Australia after Apple and Google were found to have broken competition law by banning ‌Epic Games‌ from their app stores.

“The Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia! An Australian court just found that Apple and Google abuse their control over app distribution and in-app payments to limit competition,” the company says in an X post. “There are 2,000+ pages of findings that we’ll need to dig into to fully understand the details.”

In April Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found Apple in willful violation of a 2021 injunction designed to stop the company’s anticompetitive App Store practices. According to the 80-page order, Apple “thwarted the injunction’s goals” by imposing new fees and obstacles that continued to stifle competition, despite clear instructions from the court.

“We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court’s order and we will appeal,” Apple said in a statement.

