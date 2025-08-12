Perhaps with his America Party going nowhere, Elon Musk has too much time on his hands because he’s threatening to sue Apple.

The bazillionaire has threatened legal action against the tech giant. Why? He claims (without any supporting reasons) that Apple is violating antitrust rules by favoring OpenAI’s ChatGPT in App Store rankings over his Grok AI assistant.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action,” Musk said in a post on X (Twitter), which, of course, he also owns.

“Why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?” Musk said in another post.

CNBC says it confirmed that ChatGPT was ranked No. 1 in the top free apps section of the American iOS store, and was the only AI chatbot in Apple’s “Must-Have Apps” section. The App Store also featured a link to download OpenAI’s new flagship AI model, ChatGPT-5 at the top of its “Apps” section.

