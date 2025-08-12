Apple’s 2026 Mac lineup might look familiar on the outside, “but under the hood, the machines will feature a subtle change in how their processors are built,” according to wcctech. The change will pave the way for “a major performance jump and efficiency gains in the coming years,” the article adds.

Apple’s next-generation M5 chips for high-end MacBook Pro models will adopt a new Liquid Molding Compound, or LMC, which will be exclusively supplied by Taiwan’s Eternal Materials, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Eternal Materials’ LMC is designed and engineered to meet the demanding specifications of TSMC’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate, or CoWoS, packaging. These are the same standards used in high-performance computing chips and AI accelerators.

“This would allow Apple to build larger and more complex processors capable of handling increasingly demanding workloads, ranging from AI model training to high-end 3D rendering, with significantly higher memory throughput,” says wcctech. “As for the M5 chips in 2026 Macs, the processor will deliver the performance that users are expecting along with efficiency gains.”

