Apple has responded to Elon Musk’s claims that the App Store favors OpenAI’s ChatGPT app over Musk’s Grok AI, telling Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman that the ‌App Store‌ is “fair and free of bias.”

“The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias. We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria,” Apple says. “Our goal is to offer safe discovery for users and valuable opportunities for developers, collaborating with many to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories.”

The bazillionaire has threatened legal action against the tech giant for allegedly violating antitrust rules .

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action,” Musk said in a post on X (Twitter), which, of course, he also owns.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related