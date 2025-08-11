Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AZ Central: Arizona will benefit from Apple’s $100B investment in domestic manufacturing. Here’s how.

° From USA Today: Apple bows to Trump. And American workers are the winners.

° From Business Insider: Apple wants to buy startups. Here’s what Tim Cook should have on his shopping list, according to bankers, VCs, and analysts.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has released new “Here’s to the Dreamers” wallpaper for the iPhone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Roman Kaplun and Oleksandr “Sasha” Kravchuk from MacPaw unveil Cloud Cleanup, a new CleanMyMac feature designed to help users manage and optimize cloud storage across iCloud, Google Drive, and OneDrive.

