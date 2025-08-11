An untitled series exploring female identity and modern motherhood is in the works for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

It’s being written and executive produced by Emily Ratajkowski and author Stephanie Danler with Lena Dunham executive producing under her Good Thing Going label. Ratajkowski is attached to star and the project reps her screenwriting debut following her New York Times best-selling debut book My Body.

