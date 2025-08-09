Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 7-11.

° In a lawsuit filed a federal court in Massachusetts. Apple, Inc. sued a small theater chain named Apple Cinemas over trademark infringement.

° Apple purportedly has a new “Answers” team developing a stripped-down rival to ChatGPT to help users access world knowledge.

° Another report says we won’t see an “iPad Fold” in 2026 or 2027; however, I think we’ll see a foldable iPad in 2027.

° Apple is highly likely to replace the current ‌Apple TV‌ 4K with a new model later this year, according to MacRumors.

° Apple will likely unveil its iPhone 17 line-up at a special event on Tuesday, September 9, according to German mobile phone providers.

° iPad sales grew 2.6% annually in the second quarter of 2025. Apple now has 36.1% of the global tablet market.

° The FTC has issued a warning to iPhone users that hackers are disguising themselves as Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

° Apple may face a battle with Australia’s Reserve Bank over who gets to control access to a major gateway of the payments system.

° Apple and Corning have announced a major expansion of their long-standing partnership to make precision glass for Apple products.

° Apple has announced a new US$100 billion commitment to America, which the company says is “a significant acceleration of its U.S. investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years.”

° I’d love to see a 17-inch MacBook with OLED display, M6 processor, and cellular connectivity. Maybe we’ll get one in late 2026.

° A company named Fintiv is suing Apple for allegedly stealing its mobile wallet tech to create Apple Pay.

° Britt Lower of Apple TV+’s “Severance’ won a best actress award at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Super Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related