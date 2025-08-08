As noted by MacRumors, Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.

The closing of Apple Bristol is due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. Architects’ Journal says the regeneration project will demolish the “failing”1990s Galleries shopping centre in Bristol’s Broadmead quarter, redeveloping the site to create “a sustainable urban quarter that will stand the test of time.”

Apple Bristol open in 2008. Despite the store closing, Apple says its employees will “continue their roles at Apple.”

With the shuttering of Apple Bristol, the tech giant will have 39 retail stores in the United Kingdom (although one is rumored to coming to Oxford(. The country with the most number of Apple locations in the UK is England, with 34 stores, which is about 85% of all Apple stores in the UK.

Apple Dalian, located in the northeastern city’s landmark Parkland shopping centre, will leave the city of 7.5 million residents with just one remaining Apple-owned outlet, the article. The closure follows the rebranding of Parkland into Intime City after a change in the company managing the mall’s operations.

