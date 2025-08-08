Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° The paid version of the DaVinci Resolve video editor for Mac has been updated to include new tools for editing spatial and immersive video, plus streaming to Apple Vision Pro from a Mac. These features are only present in the paid DaVinci Resolve Studio, not the free DaVinci Resolve. DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1 costs $295 from the developer.

° Emagine Solutions Technology has redesigned and relaunched its free (and iOS compatible) The Journey Pregnancy app. It purportedly offers an even larger range of services, anchored by a new virtual doula.

° Spatial Audio in CarPlay is now available in the electric Eletre and Emeya models from Lotus. The update enhances Apple Music playback with immersive Dolby Atmos sound, powered by KEF’s premium in-car audio systems.

