Windows remains the dominant operating system, with over 70% of desktop and laptop users relying on it for daily activities, according to new data from ATAS.

However, while Windows leads in market share, macOS has held traction among traders who value stability, according to the platform for professional volume analysis. Apple’s operating system is appreciated for its intuitive interface and reduced susceptibility to malware.

A trading platform is essentially a software system, often provided by a financial institution or broker, that empowers investors and traders to execute transactions in financial markets online. In simpler terms, it’s a digital interface that allows you to access various markets, place trades, monitor your positions, and manage your trading account.

“However, this experience also comes with challenges,” ATAS says. “Traders often need to rely on virtualization software or emulation layers like Wine to run Windows applications such as NinjaTrader or MetaTrader. This additional complexity can cause latency, impact performance, and create potential technical glitches during sessions. This additional complexity can cause latency, impact performance, and create potential technical glitches during sessions. a platform for professional volume analysis.”

Most trading platforms on macOS require additional instruments to run efficiently. The statistics speak for themselves: while Windows holds over two-thirds of the market, other operating systems collectively account for less than 30%. The share of macOS among traders in the US is higher, hovering around 25% alone, with a noticeable increase over the past year,” according the report.

ATAS says it’s taking a major step toward cross-platform accessibility by entering alpha testing of its native macOS version. For ATAS specifically, from July 2024 to July 2025, the average monthly number of website visits from Mac devices has increased by two times, showing a remarkable 218% growth. Apple device users reached 15.6% of its total website traffic, with a clear signal of rising demand.

Currently, ATAS is available on Windows, and Mac users must rely on virtualization apps like Parallels to run the application. In the alpha testing phase, the number of available features will be limited, as this stage represents the company’s initial steps toward bringing the platform to a new operating system.

For those who don’t make it into the first wave, the waitlist will remain open for future testing rounds and the public release. With a native macOS app, “traders will be able to analyze market depth, order flow, and volume profiles without compromising performance or stability,” according to ATAS.

