Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has secured an exemption from the Trump administration’s 100% semiconductor import tariff, but it’s not clear how much this will impact Apple’s bottom line.

° From MacRumors: Apple Maps has expanded the availability of cycling routes in East Asia by adding support for Taiwan and Hong Kong.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple will partner with Samsung to produce next-generation image sensor chips for upcoming iPhones at a facility in Texas.

° From 9to5Mac: There have been a number of reports of senior AI researchers leaving Apple, and the latest of these indicates the problem may be bigger than previously known.

° From TrendForce: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC has fast-tracked its second plant in Arizona.

° From Freightwaves: A truck shipment managed by Ceva Logistics and containing about $15 million worth of Apple products and semiconductors was stolen earlier this month in Reno, Nevada, and remains under investigation.

° From MacVoices Live!: The UK is on the agenda as Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner review “Prime Target” on Apple TV+, discussing its clichés, stellar production quality, and how UK-based shows carry a distinct tone.

