Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° ULTRALOQ, which makes smart locks, has rolled out its first lock compatible with Apple Home Key: Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key.

Engineered for Apple Home, the US$199.99 smart lock provides key-free access right from your wrist or phone. With native support for Apple Home Key, simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock your door—no app or keypad required.

° Medit, which specializes in digital dentistry products, has introduced the Medit i900 Mobility, a next-generation intraoral scanner “designed to deliver simplicity and true mobility to clinical workflows.” It works in tandem with an iPad app.

° Better Mobile Xperience (BMX) has released its SolidSafe line of power banks. They’re engineered using solid-state battery cells for greater resistance to fire and catastrophic failure.

