° From AppleInsider: Gamers with older Macs who want to keep using Steam will need to upgrade to macOS Monterey or later if they can, as Valve is cutting support for macOS Big Sur in October.

° From MacRumors: f you are planning to head to the Apple Park Visitor Center this month, be aware that the rooftop terrace will be temporarily closed.

° From CNBC: Trump says Apple manufacturing partner TSMC will invest $300 billon in US manufacturing.

° From Macworld: Apple’s Tim Cook presents special gold gift to Donald Trump. The gift is a “unique unit of one,” and commemorates an expanded commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the implications of Adobe Firefly’s AI-generated sound effects, how artificial audio tools might change the way we tell stories, and the widespread implications are debated by Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Mary Jencius, and Eric Bolden.

