“The Crown” star Tobias Menzies, Reece Shearsmith (“Inside No 9”) and Yumi Asō (“Perfect Days”) have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s “Prodigies” starring Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe, reports Deadline.

Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor”), Sophia Di Martino (“Loki”), Nabhaan Rizwan (“Kaos”), Meera Syal (“Roar”) and Lolly Adefope (“The Franchise”) have also boarded the show, which is created by Sharpe and follows two ex-child prodigies.

The series is created, written and directed by Sharpe and produced by the Emmy Award and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER. Edebiri will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Here’s how the comedy is described: This unusual take on a classic romantic comedy explores the universal complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of a very unique couple. Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship. As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling — that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning?

“Prodigies” is created and written by Sharpe, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Edebiri and award-winning executive producers Jane Featherstone (“Black Doves,” “Giri/Haji”), Naomi De Pear (“This Is Going to Hurt,” “Flowers”) and Katie Carpenter (“Landscapers,” “Flowers”) for SISTER.

