Britt Lower of Apple TV+’s “Severance” won the award for “Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV” movie at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Super Awards .

The awards celebrate the best and most popular films and series in the superhero, science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and action genres, as well as video game and comic book adaptations. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Season 2 of “Severance,” which follows a group of employees at the mysterious Lumon Industries, garnered 27 Emmy nominations, including Britt Lower for her performance as Helly R./Helena Eagan. The first two seasons of the series are now streaming on Apple TV+, and it’s been renewed for a third season.

