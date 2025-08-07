Apple has announced a new US$100 billion commitment to America, which the company says is “a significant acceleration of its U.S. investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years.”

Today’s announcement includes the ambitious new American Manufacturing Program (AMP), dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the U.S. Through AMP, Apple will increase its investment across America and incentivize global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the United States, according to CEO Tim Book.

“This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America,” he says. “They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Apple parts and components manufactured in the U.S. ship to customers around the world; in fact, roughly two-thirds of the components made in the U.S. are exported to customers outside the U.S.

Apple has also entered into a new multiyear agreement with Coherent, a long-standing partner that produces the VCSEL lasers that enable multiple features — including Face ID — on iPhone and iPad devices shipped around the world. This work takes place at Coherent’s Sherman, Texas, facility.

In July, Apple also committed to buying American-made rare earth magnets developed by MP Materials — the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States — expanding their flagship Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. These magnets will become part of Apple devices shipped around the world. The two companies will also establish a rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California.

