I find it hard to trust any announcements coming from the Trump administration, but White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says Apple is likely to make an investment announcement today, according to Reuters.

“They’re moving here in droves. This is trillions and trillions of dollars of commitments for people to build new factories here. In fact, you’re likely to see one today from Apple,” Hassett said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

However, he didn’t elaborate. Also, it’s not clear if the announcement on Wednesday would be a new commitment.

As Reuters notes, Apple said in February it would spend $500 billion in U.S. investments in the next four years that will include a giant factory in Texas for artificial intelligence servers and add about 20,000 research and development jobs across the country in that time.

