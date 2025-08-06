As noted by SILIVE.com, the FTC has issued a warning to iPhone users that hackers are disguising themselves as Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft to trick people into handing over personal information or cash.

Many of the fraudulent messages are disguised as official communications from these and other companies the FBI warns.

The scams often take the form of urgent-sounding emails or texts. One recent example: a fake Apple message claims your iCloud ID was used to make a large Apple Pay purchase at the Apple Store. It warns that unless you call a provided number, the charge will go through and can’t be reversed.

“Legitimate customer service, security, or tech support companies will not initiate contact with individuals out of the blue,” the FBI emphasizes.

“In response, companies like Google and Apple, continue to remind users that they will never call to discuss account security or request sensitive information,” notes SILIVE.com. If you receive a suspicious email, text, or pop-up—even if it looks convincing—do not call the number listed.”

