“Chicken Shop Date” star Amelia Dimoldenberg is in talks to land a huge deal with Apple TV+ to make her first standalone TV show, The Sun claims.

Dimoldenberg is an English comedian, writer, presenter, and successful YouTuber. She’s best known for creating and hosting the web series Chicken Shop Date, where she interviews celebrities in chicken shops while using her awkward and sarcastic humor. Dimoldenberg has interviewed big names in UK grime and rap.

A TV insider reportedly told The Sun that, “Apple knows it will have a ready-made audience for her show, which is expected to drop on the streamer later this year or early 2026.”

