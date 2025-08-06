Apple has announced that Apple Original Films’“F1 The Movie” is racing back to the biggest screens.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and following its debut as the No. 1 movie at the global box office, “F1 The Movie” will be rereleased in IMAX by popular audience demand. Tickets are on sale now for select theaters and showtimes beginning Friday, August 8, 2025, with plans to expand further into IMAX locations and large formats worldwide Friday, August 15.

Filmed for IMAX, “F1 The Movie” is the highest-grossing original feature of the year and recently crossed over $552 million at the global box office, making it Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing feature to date.

The film boasts an A CinemaScore, along with a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Presented entirely in IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio, “F1 The Movie” is also the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year in IMAX with $85 million and counting at the global box office.

