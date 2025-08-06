Apple has released a new beta of Xcode 26 for developers. Xcode is a free developer tool for Apple’s various operating systems.

Developers can now choose between a “Universal” version, which runs on Apple silicon and Intel Macs, and one optimized specifically for Apple silicon Macs. The beta is available via the Apple Developer Program, which provides tools for building and distributing your apps.

Membership includes access to beta OS releases, advanced app capabilities, and tools to develop, test, and distribute apps and Safari extensions. For more information, visit Apple Developer Program.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related