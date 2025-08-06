As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning a “National Fitness Day” Apple Watch Challenge in China.

From Apple: “”Let’s get moving for National Fitness day! On August 8, earn this award by doing any workout for at least 20 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.”

National Fitness Day in China is celebrated annually on August 8. It was established in 2008 to commemorate the Bejing Olympics and promote public participation in sports and fitness. The day encourages folks to engage in various physical activities and emphases the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

