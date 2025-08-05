Celia Imrie (“The Thursday Murder Club”), Gbemisola Ikumelo (“The Paper”) and Colin Morgan (“Belfast”) have joined the Season 5 cast of Apple TV+’s “Trying,” reports Deadline.

Danielle Vitalis (“I May Destroy You”) and Leah Brotherhead (“Bridgerton”) are also on board. Apple TV+ hasn’t announced when season five will debut. The comedy series stars BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall.

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott, Siân Brooke as Karen, Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The complete first four seasons of “Trying” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

