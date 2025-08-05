According to the latest data from Canalys, worldwide tablet shipments reached 39 million units in the second quarter (Q2) 2025, growing 9% annually and 5% sequentially. And it was good news for the iPad.

According to Canalys, Apple sold approximately 14 million iPads in the second quarter of 2025 for 36.1% worldwide market share. That compares to sales of 13.8 million iPads and 38.6% market share in the second quarter of 2024. Yep, Apple’s tablet sales grew 2.4% annually although its percentage of the global tablet market declined a bit.

Following Apple in the worldwide tablet market are Samsung (17.1% market share), Huawei (8.3% market share), Lenovo (7.9% market share), and Xiaomi (7.8% market share).

Canalys says the strong global tablet performance was primarily driven by healthy demand in China and the EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] Meanwhile, the Chromebook market enjoyed a significant boost from the ongoing refresh of education devices under Japan’s GIGA School Program, which helped propel shipments to 11 million units in the first half of the year. In addition to Japan’s program, public-sector funding for education devices from several different markets will support elevated Chromebook shipments throughout 2025 and beyond.

