Apple TV+ has announced “Unicorn Girl,” a new Apple Original podcast that tells the story of influencer and businesswoman Candace Rivera.

She portrayed herself online as a “superwoman,” while hiding a darker truth behind-the-scenes. Hosted and created by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Charlie Webster (“Scamanda”), the nine-episode series will debut on August 18/

Here’s how “Unicorn Girl” is describe: The podcast series follows Rivera, a woman who seemed to have it all and a “perfect” life. After a messy divorce, she launched multimillion-dollar businesses and a global nonprofit, all while maintaining a flawless image to her many online “besties.” Rivera was a real-life unicorn, but one manic summer, the illusion shattered. Was she a visionary — or just a master of deception? Webster investigates Rivera’s rise and fall, uncovering a mind-bending story where nothing is quite as it seems.

“Unicorn Girl” is an Apple Original podcast produced by Seven Hills Productions. You can follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.

Apple TV+ subscribers can connect their subscription on Apple Podcasts and access all nine episodes of “Unicorn Girl” on August 18. Nonsubscribers can access the first two episodes of the nine-episode podcast, with remaining episodes releasing weekly until the finale on October 6, 2025.

