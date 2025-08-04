Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook tells staff that AI is “ours to grab” in an hourlong pep talk.

° From AppleInsider: An extra measure has been added to the proposed US defense budget that would see iPhone screen supplier BOE being investigated as a firm that potentially aids China’s military.

° From MacRumors: Apple will be opening new stores in India and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

° From Cult of Mac: Verizon will stop bundling free Apple Arcade subscription as part of its older 5G plans from later this year. The carrier started offering this perk in 2021 in a bid to acquire more customers.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple CEO Tim Cook says iOS is Apple’s most popularly beta ever.

° From MacVoices Live!: On new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s lawsuit against a leaker over alleged iOS 26 leaks and the broader implications for media control, trade secrets, and leaker culture.

