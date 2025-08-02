Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 28- August 1.

° Apple ranked fifth in Mainland China smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2025 with 10.1 million units, according to Canalys.

° iPhone shipments in the US declined by 11% year on year in the second quarter of 2025 to 13.3 million units.

° Spain expands its investigation intro Apple to see if the tech giant is engaging in anti-competitive behavior.

° Fortune has released the 2025 Fortune Global 500, a list of the world’s largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. Apple is number eight on the list.

° Apple will open its all-new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit on August 19, with free programming to train and support American businesses, innovators, and manufacturers.

° Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.6, iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.6.

° JPMorgan Chase is in “advanced talks” with Apple about becoming the Apple Card’s new financial partner.

° A new class action lawsuit has been filed, claiming that Apple took an authorized Apple Pay payment on behalf of DoorDash.

° Another Apple Intelligence team member has ben lured to Meta. Bowen Zhang has ditched Apple for the company.

° Apple has introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online.

° The iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped smartphone in quarter two of 2025 in India.

° Apple has submitted its official response to the antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department filed against it last year.

° New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says the iPhone 16e is “significantly more popular than the old SE.”

° Canalys says Apple finished second on the vendor ranking table for the second quarter, with iPhone shipments down 2% at 44.8 million units.

° Bloomberg Law and Fenwick have unveiled the 2025 edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List — topped by Apple.

° Apple has announced June quarter records for total company revenue, iPhone revenue and earnings-per-share.

° iPhone and Mac sales were up, but iPad sales were down in Apple’s fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended June 28.

