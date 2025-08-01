Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Feral Interactive has announced that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for iOS and Android is now available as a “Try Before You Buy” app. New players may now shoot, grapple and swing their way through the first two levels of Lara’s isometric tomb-raiding adventure, fending off swarms of enemies and navigating the menacing Mexican jungle as many times as they wish for free.

Players unlock the full game via a single in-app purchase. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is now free-to-try for iOS via the App Store, and for Android via the Google Play Store. The full game unlock is available via in-app purchase for US$9.99.

° BrightCanary has announced their new AI-powered child safety app that helps parents monitor and respond to risky online behavior.

The app now covers all major platforms kids use on Apple devices, including Snapchat, Youtube, Google searches, and even texts. Up until this point, Snapchat has been elusive for parents to monitor their kids’ activity.

° On August 4, ScreenFloat, the Mac’s screen capture power tool, will be updated to version 2.3. This release introduces new features like a Recording HUD, “Edit Markers”, and GIF export.° Adobe has announced several new and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop. Details can be found on Adobe’s website.

° Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, has announced the latest expansion of its deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection platform with the new VI Assistant app for the Apple iPhone and iPad.

This app extends artificial intelligence (AI)-powered inspection to virtually anywhere in factories, refineries, and other demanding manufacturing and process environments. Now, quality control managers, quality inspectors, and engineers make informed decisions instantly rather than waiting minutes or hours for analysis, according to the folks at Telit Cinterion.

° Keeper Security, a cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts and endpoints, as well as secrets and remote connections, has updated its mobile apps for iOS and Android.

° launched Proton Authenticator, a free two-factor authentication app available across all major platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

