The historical drama “Chief of War,” starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa, debuts today on Apple TV+.

Set amid the scenic backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. “Chief of War” arrives today with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage.

The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

