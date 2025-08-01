Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the eight-part song battle series “KPOPPED,” starring PSY.

He’s the international chart-topper who helped bring K-pop to the world with his global sensation “Gangnam Style,” and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion. All episodes of “KPOPPED” are set to debut globally on Friday, August 29 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: From executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee, the show brings together some of the biggest names in Western music and top K-pop idols for unexpected, high-energy reinterpretations of iconic hits.

Hosted by actor and comedian Soojeong Son (“Servant,” “Search Party”), each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs, culminating in bold, collaborative stage performances. With just a short window to rehearse, these genre-bending partners deliver electrifying renditions for a live audience in Seoul, who vote for the standout “K-popped” performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance.

