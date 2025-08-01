Nancy Meyers’ movie The Holiday is getting a TV treatment. Apple TV+ plans a limited series adaptation of the 2006 romantic comedy, which starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, reports Deadline.

It reboots the premise of the film with new characters.

Krissie Ducker (“Sweetpea”) is writer/executive producer for “The Holiday” series, produced by Left Bank Pictures, with Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”). According to Deadline, the limited series will keep the setup of the movie about a single American and single British woman living very different lives who swap their houses for the holidays and find love in the process.

