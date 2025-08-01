Global smartphone revenues grew 10% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2025 to exceed $100 billion, the highest level in a second calendar quarter to date, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor service.

All top five brands recorded YoY revenue growth in Q2 2025, with Apple growing the fastest at 13%. The iPhone maker set record Q2 revenues, capturing 43% of global revenues.

“Apple strengthened its lead in revenues driven by strong performance of the 16 series across geographies, benefitting from the broader premiumization trend,” says Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack. “Shipments in the US were front-loaded in the quarter due to tariff uncertainties. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e drove sales in Japan, making it one of the fastest growing regions for Apple. Emerging markets like Middle East Africa, and India continue to show strong growth.”

In contrast to growing revenues, global shipments saw a meagre 3% YoY rise during the second quarter, according to Counterpoint. Meanwhile, the global average selling price (ASP) also hit a second-quarter peak, rising 7% YoY in Q2 2025 to approach $350, notes the research group.

