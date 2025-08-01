Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Star Micronics, which specializes in point-of-sale (POS) and labeling solutions, has launched the mC-Label2, a 2-inch direct thermal printer built for sharp, small-format labeling in space-constrained environments.

Designed for retailers, QSRs, dispensaries, and more, the mC-Label2 combines high-resolution 300 dpi printing, front-loading design, and multi-media compatibility into one device. The X4 models feature USB, LAN, WLAN, and MFi-certified Bluetooth for full wireless and wired connectivity, while the Ci models offer a streamlined, wired-only configuration with USB-C, LAN, and USB-A ports.

° THIRDREALITY has released its Smart Mechanical Keyboard MK1, a device that combines the typing performance of a mechanical keyboard with built-in Matter over Wi-Fi capabilities—enabling users to trigger smart home devices and scenes directly from their keyboard.

With it, function keys can be mapped to lights, curtains, climate settings, or entire home scenes. The MK1 integrates with Apple Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and other Matter-compatible platforms, requiring no additional hub.

° Speck has introduced the newest member of its audio family: the GEMTONES Infinity Go Speaker. Here are the key features:

Available in two colorways: White or Grey

Up to 20 hours of playtime (*Battery life tested at 50% volume with light show off)

Infinity Mirror Light Show: Six customizable LED light show modes that sync to the best of the music

Wireless pairing with up to 50 speakers

Compact 7.9” size — ideal for portability and giftability

Speck Gemtones App for full sound and light control (iOS & Android)

° LG has rolled out its LG StanbyME 2, a portable smart touch screen For greater flexibility, it also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for wireless content sharing and integrates with LG ThinQ and Google Home for smart home control.

