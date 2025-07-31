Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Daring Fireball: Tea, the women’s dating gossip app riddled with security vulnerabilities, remains number three on the US Apple App Store.

° From Cult of Mac: When Apple reveals the financial details of the spring 2025 quarter, Wall Street analysts expect solid, if not spectacular, growth from the Mac maker.

° From MacRumors: Skechers recently started selling a line of kids shoes that have a hidden compartment under the insole for inserting Apple’s AirTag item tracker.

° From AppleInsider: A new billboard promoting Apple’s “Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad” is creating a bit of controversy.

° From 9to5Mac: or the past few weeks, there have been leaks left and right about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, particularly when it comes to color options for the Pro models. Now, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared what may be our clearest look yet at the full lineup.

° From Deadline: Slow Horses writer and executive producer Will Smith has revealed to Deadline that he will close the door on Slough House for good after Season 5, which will premiere this fall on Apple TV+.

° From Macworld: Apple’s Liquid Glass message is clear: The macOS 26 “redesign” is an afterthought.

° From CNBC: Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, said it will take a 10% stake in TECO Electric & Machinery Co as part of a share swap.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s quiet debut on Threads, debates the value and future of social media platforms, and explores Vision Pro’s emerging “InSpace” community as a new kind of digital gathering space.

