Saudia, the national airline carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced Apple’s “Share Item Location” feature to help guests track lost or delayed baggage more efficiently, reports Arabian Business.

The feature allows customers to securely share the location of an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory placed inside their checked luggage. To share an item’s location, customers can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This link can be provided to JetBlue by scanning a QR code in the baggage claim area or by working with a crew member at the airport’s Baggage Service Office.

