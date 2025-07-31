Most of the iPhones destined for the US market are now made in India rather than China, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

India currently accounts for more than a fifth of global iPhone production and has already surpassed China to become the top supplier of the device to the US market, the article expounds.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped smartphone in quarter two of 2025, driven by ongoing promotions, extended monthly installment options, and improved retail execution, helping Apple register its highest-ever Q2 shipments in India, according to Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

