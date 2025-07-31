iPhone and Mac sales were up, but iPad sales were down in Apple’s fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended June 28.

For the quarter iPhones sales were approximately US$45 million compared to $39 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Mac sales were approximately $8 million compared to $7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024.

However, iPad sales were approximately $6.6 million compared to $7.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024.

According to Matt Barrie, chief executive of the Freelancer freelancing and crowdsourcing platform, says, “The underwhelming iPad sales revealed in Apple’s results reflect a striking trend we’ve also seen at Freelancer – one that might give Apple executives pause.”

According to their figures, iPad sales missed expectations by more than US$660 million. And the pain may not be over yet. Freelancer’s data suggests the iPad’s downward trend is set to continue.

The latest Freelancer Fast 50 Global Jobs Index saw a dramatic 22.6% drop in demand for iPad developers in the second quarter of 2025. Declining demand for developers working on a particular product often signals waning public interest, according to Barrie.

“One might look at this data and think perhaps it’s time for Apple to innovate – to do something bold and new, rather than continuing to make incremental changes to existing products,” he said.

