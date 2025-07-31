According to the latest research from Canalys (now part of Omdia), global shipments of smartphones fell marginally to 288.9 million units in the second quarter (Q2) 2025, as modest consumer demand restricted market growth.

Samsung was the largest vendor in Q2, shipping 57.5 million smartphones, up 7% year on year. Its performance was largely driven by its mass market-focused Galaxy A series.

Canalys says Apple finished second on the vendor ranking table, with iPhone shipments down 2% at 44.8 million units. Apple’s performance showed strong resilience amid fierce competition in China and an inventory correction in the US as it adjusted to the rapidly changing tariffs.

According to Canalys, Apple now has 16% of the global smartphones market. That compares to sales of 45.6 million iPhones (and 16% market share) in the second quarter of 2024. That’s an annual drop of 2%. Samsung, the global leader, has 20% of the worldwide smartphone market, according to Canalys.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related