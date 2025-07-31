Bloomberg Law and Fenwick have unveiled the 2025 edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, spotlighting Silicon Valley’s largest public technology and life sciences companies, ranked by revenue.

The SV 150 List offers a comprehensive ranking of the region’s top-performing enterprises, reflecting both their revenue achievements and the shifting dynamics of the market. This year’s top-ranked company remains Apple Inc., maintaining its leading position with US$395.8 billion in revenue. The top 10 companies on 2025’s Fenwick–Bloomberg Law SV 150 List were all involved in M&A or investment activity in 2024.

Racking up a total of 89 acquisitions, all of the top 10 made at least one deal as an acquirer or investor in 2024. They made few or no deals as a seller or target; between them, they totaled only seven such deals in 2024.

The top 10 companies on the list are Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, TD Synnex, Cisco, HP, Intel, Broadcom, and Uber.

The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and accompanying analysis underscore the critical role of Silicon Valley’s tech and life sciences businesses in the global economy, according to David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at the Fenwick law firm. More information on the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List is available at https://aboutblaw.com/bi3P.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related