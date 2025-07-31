Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended June 28.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $94.0 billion, up 10 percent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.57, up 12 percent year over year.

“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” CEO Tim Cook said in the press announcement. “At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features.”

“We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12 percent,” said Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh added. “Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11.

Highlights of the conference call

As usual, Apple held a conference call with press and analysts to discuss the quarterly finances. Here are some highlights of the call from points made by Cook and Parekh:

° Services revenue was $27.4 billion, up from $24.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, marking an all-time revenue record.

° Apple TV+ viewership saw strong double digit growth year-over-year.

° App Store revenue also grew double digits year-over-year.

° Cloud services also saw an all-time revenue record.

° Paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year.

° Apple has “well over a billion” paid subscriptions across its various services.

° Apple has sold three billion iPhones since 2007.

° ‌iPhone‌ revenue was up because the iPhone 16 turned out to be more popular with consumers than the iPhone 15 during the same time period in 2024.

° Apple is making “good progress” on the long-delayed “personalized” Siri, which will be available in 2026.

° Apple is open to acquisitions that would speed up its troubled artificial intelligence efforts.

° A fear of price hikes due to Trump’s tariffs spurred sales of Apple device sales during the fiscal third quarter.

° Speaking of tariffs, they may hit Apple for $2 billion in costs before the end of September.

° Apple has acquired “around” seven companies so far this year although none had been “huge in terms of dollar amount.”

