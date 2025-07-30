New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says the iPhone 16e is “significantly more popular than the old SE.”

“Any fears that the iPhone 16e was ‘stuck in the middle’ – too expensive for bargain iPhone buyers and inadequately spec-ed for those willing to pay the price – were misplaced,” CIRP says. “In addition to swallowing up any would-be iPhone SE buyers, the iPhone 16e also took share from legacy iPhone 15 and 14 models.”

In the first full quarter of availability, the iPhone 16e accounted for 11% of all US iPhone sales. In the year-ago quarter, the iPhone SE had only 5% of sales. Legacy models decreased from 28% of unit sales in the June 2024 quarter to 15% this quarter, according to CIRP.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related