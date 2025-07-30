Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at its upcoming thriller “Down Cemetery Road.”

It stars and is executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson (“Sense and Sensibility”). It also stars Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson (“Luther”). The eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10.

Here’s how “Cemetery Road” is described: When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.

