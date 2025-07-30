Apple has announced that its store at The Forum Shops in the Las Vegas area will be temporarily closed between August 9 and August 31.

During that time, the tech giant says to visit Apple Fashion Show or apple.com/retail to find your nearest store. The company didn’t say why the store was temporarily closing. Apple The Forum Shops is located at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd South in Las Vegas.

Apple has (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

