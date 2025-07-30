Apple has posted the Safari 26 beta so that macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma users can download the web browser and test its new features.

Safari 26 will arrive with macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and visionOS 26 this fall. It adds support for HDR images, SVG icon support, additional tracking protection, and more.

By the way, if you’re beta testing iOS 26, iPadOS 26, visionOS 26, or macOS Tahoe, you already have Safari 26 since it’s included with the updates.

