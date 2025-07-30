India’s smartphone market grew 8% year-over-year (YoY) in volume and 18% YoY in value in quarter two (Q2) 2025, marking a solid rebound following a muted first quarter, according to Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped smartphone in quarter two of 2025, driven by ongoing promotions, extended monthly installment options, and improved retail execution, helping Apple register its highest-ever Q2 shipments in India.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said, “India’s smartphone market recovery in Q2 2025 was further supported by an improved macroeconomic environment that boosted consumer confidence and spending. Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank’s repo rate cuts made financing more accessible. Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable incomes and savings, creating a favorable setup for discretionary purchases.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related