Apple has introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online.

According to Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, the service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup; discover new features; and learn about Apple’s trade-in program, financing options, and more — all from the comfort of their homes. As more Indians shop online, the service brings a secure and personal way to shop for Apple products — anytime, from anywhere.

India is the second country in the world to offer the service, building on Apple’s expanding retail presence in the country. Earlier this year, Apple launched the Apple Store app in India, making it easier and more personalized than ever to browse, buy, and get support, Rasmussen said.

