During a White House “Make Health Tech Great Again” event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Administration secured commitments from major healthcare and information technology firms – including Apple, Amazon, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI – to begin laying the foundation for a next-generation digital health ecosystem that “will improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, and drive value.”

More than 60 companies pledged to work collaboratively to deliver results for the American people in the first quarter of 2026. Twenty-one networks pledged to meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria to become CMS Aligned Networks.

Eleven health systems or providers committed to participate and support patient use, and seven EHRs committed to facilitate data exchange and help “kill the clipboard.”

In addition, 30 companies pledged to promote real health outcomes with technology over the coming months. The new tools will use secure digital identity credentials to obtain medical records from CMS Aligned Networks that meet the CMS data sharing criteria. According to today’s announcement, the apps will assist in the delivery of key services to beneficiaries including:

Diabetes and obesity management;

The use of conversational AI assistants to help patients check symptoms, navigate care options, and schedule appointments, among other tasks; and

Tools to “kill the clipboard” by replacing paper intake forms with seamless digital check-in methods; and more.

A full list of companies who have currently pledged their support for CMS’ Health Tech Ecosystem initiative can be found here.

