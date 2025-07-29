Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple did prototype a version of the current iMac with an Apple logo below the screen.

° From AppleInsider: Long-time analyst Gene Munster believes that Apple’s Q3 results will show that the iPhone business has stabilized, with Apple setting low bars for growth in the coming year.

° From 9to5Mac: Internet age verification begins its rollout, and Apple is set to be dragged into it.

° From The Verge: We’re in the heart of summer fun, but it’s already time for back-to-school planning, especially if that involves buying a new laptop.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, in a MacVoices Live! panel from Macstock Conference 2025 the group explores curiosity, learning, and creativity through technology.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related